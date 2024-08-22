A thermometer spike ahead of a front what this means for your weekend

Happy Thursday Idaho

Mother nature has graced us with a wonderful start to the week, I hope you've had a chance to step outside and enjoy the weather!

Today temperatures will spike towards the mid 90s, with winds increasing into the afternoon. This will cause a stir up in the atmosphere, creating dry and unstable conditions. In response to this, a Red Flag warning has been issued for 3pm-9pm today. Covering a good portion of the Central Mountains, Eastern Idaho, and parts of the Magic Valley.

Either way, be cautious of smoke plumes driving around. If you do see something be sure to report it.

Idaho News 6

As we head into Friday, clouds will increase ahead of the frontal system moving in. This will cool temperatures back down towards the 80s and bring a slight chance of showers for the West and East Central Mountains.

Saturday if you're preparing to head to the Albertsons Boise Open, I would expect to see a light shower between 4am-8am, then another round into the late afternoon and evening. Pack an umbrella or a rain pancho by the end of the rain it's possible the Boise Area could see around a 0.10".

However, if you live in the West or East Central Mountains prepare to have an umbrella with you. These areas are expecting a good soaking with rainfall totals being between 0.25"-0.41". This will aid firefighters in containing those wildfires. \

As we head into Sunday rain chances remain minimal, and cooler weather sticks around for the start of the next work week,

As always, take care of yourself and others.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/