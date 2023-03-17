A sunny St. Patrick's Day ahead!

Whether you're Irish or not, St. Patrick's Day is always a good day to celebrate...and today there's even more to celebrate with the awesome weather we've got on deck for Friday.

Idaho News 6

It's going to be sunny all over the Gem State today with temperatures warming up a few degrees above what we saw Thursday. Low 50s in the Treasure Valley, mid 40s in the Magic Valley, higher elevations will see mid-30s to mid 40s.

It's going to get even warmer Saturday with a high of 56 degrees in Boise!

More moisture as well as low pressure will come back into play Sunday night into Monday. We're tracking rain showers as well as colder temperatures next week.