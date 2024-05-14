A subtle cool down for today with a surge of warm air coming in later this week here's what you need to know

Happy Tuesday Idaho!

Today will be slightly cooler due to a cold front behind the disturbance we got yesterday. Don't worry to much though, temperatures are still topping out in the upper 70s with northwesterly winds increasing to about 14 mph for the Treasure Valley throughout the afternoon. However, breezier winds will track across Mountain home and the Western Magic Valley; Wind speeds will increase from 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Light showers are also possible in northeast Valley County.

Idaho News 6

A surge of warm air will continue to push into the Pacific northwest bringing our warmest day on Thursday. Temperatures will exceed averages by 10-15 degrees. Heading into our weekend, temperatures cool slightly due to a disturbance north of our area. As of today, the more active weather still looks to remain north of us!

And here's that friendly reminder to getting in the habit of wearing your sunscreen!

Take care of yourself and others

