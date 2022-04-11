A strong cold front off the Gulf of Alaska brings wind, rain, and SNOW to Idaho this week!

NAMPA, Idaho — A strong cold front today from the Gulf of Alaska brings snow to valley floors, strong winds, isolated thunderstorms, and significant mountain snow. With winds averaging 25-35mph and gusts upwards to 55mph, they are considered damaging.

Heavy rain/snow with reduced visibility possible along front this afternoon/tomorrow with temperatures nearing 20-25 degrees below normal Monday through Wednesday. The significant cool down means high temperatures are nearing record lows.

Monday Zone Forecasts:

West Central Mountains: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT TUESDAY

AM: Snow in the morning, then widespread snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and small hail in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches in the valleys, with 3 to 7 inches in the mountains. Highs 28 to 39. Windy. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

PM: Widespread snow showers. Chance of snow 80 percent. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 16 to 24. Breezy. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

East Central Mountains: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT TUESDAY

AM: Snow in the morning, then widespread snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and small hail in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches in the valleys, with 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Highs 29 to 42. Windy. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

PM: Widespread snow showers. Chance of snow 90 percent. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches in the valleys, with 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Lows 10 to 25. Breezy.

Lower Treasure Valley:

AM: Rain and snow in the morning, then widespread snow showers, numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and small hail in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 42 to 47. Windy. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

PM: Scattered rain and snow showers in the evening, then numerous snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows 29 to 34. Windy. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Upper Treasure Valley: WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY.

AM: Rain and snow in the morning, then widespread rain and snow showers, and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and small hail in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch in the valley, with 2 to 4 inches along the foothills. Highs 41 to 48. Windy. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning, shifting to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

PM: Widespread snow showers, mainly after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent. Snow accumulation around 1 inch in the valley, with 2 to 4 inches along the foothills. Lows 26 to 31. Windy. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Western Magic Valley: WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY

AM: Rain and snow in the morning, then widespread rain and snow showers, and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and small hail in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning, rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the valley, with 3 to 6 inches along the foothills. Highs 41 to 46. Windy. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

PM: Numerous snow showers, mainly after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 24 to 29. Windy. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

