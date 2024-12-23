A stormy weather pattern sets in for Idaho

A stormy weather pattern is expected to persist over the region, with multiple systems bringing precipitation and changing conditions. It all starts tonight with valley rain and snow above 4800 feet.

After a nice Monday afternoon, Another storm will move in for Tuesday. This will bring some more snow to the mountains.

The long-term forecast indicates a continued active weather pattern, with multiple systems bringing significant snow to the ski areas and mostly rain to the Treasure Valley. This is the longest Boise has gone before the first measurable snow since 1958. The latest first snow ever was 1/18/1918.

The weekend is expected to be wet and active, with multiple systems bringing more valley rain and mountains snow.

Here's a brief look at the forecast:

Tonight: Rain, with lows around 39°F and a 90% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Early morning rain showers give way to increasing sunshine and a very comfortable afternoon, with highs near 50°.

Tuesday: Rain likely, with highs near 51° and a 70% chance of precipitation.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with highs near 42°.

Wednesday Night: Snow, with lows around 33°. A dusting is possible on grassy surfaces. An 80% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Any snow turns to rain in the valley, with highs near 43° and an 80% chance of precipitation.

Friday: Rain likely, with highs near 44° and a 60% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Rain likely, with highs near 46° and a 70% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Rain possible, with highs near 50°.