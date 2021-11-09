Watch
A Stormy Tuesday Morning

Soaking Rain and Gusty Wind
Posted at 5:23 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 19:31:19-05

Rain will develop in the Treasure Valley around 2 am and last until Noon Tuesday. Gusty wind is likely in the morning. During the afternoon expect just lots of clouds and lighter wind with a temperature topping out just above 50.

Snow will accumulate 1"-2" in Long Valley including McCall before melting a bit as temperatures rise to the upper 30s in the afternoon. In the ski areas, 3"-6" is likely.

Expect a cold Wednesday morning then lots of clouds and a chilly afternoon only in the 40s with a cold breeze.

Another round of rain is likely on Thursday with snow in the ski areas again.

If you are heading to the Boise State Broncos game Friday evening there is a slight chance of a shower but it will be milder than average although it will still feel cool with a kick-off temperature around 55.

This weekend will likely be mostly cloudy but milder than average with highs 56-60.

Scripps National Desk
