A stormy holiday break with snow and rain on the forecast

Good Morning Idaho if you're traveling this week, have safe travels! However if you're coming back into town, both rain and snow will be making an appearance this week.

For today though, expect to run into light showers on your morning commute. Showers are light, but drive safely if you're traveling early this morning. The afternoon will bring partly cloudy skies with highs near 50°F.

After a comfortable Monday afternoon, another system will approach Tuesday bringing showers to Eastern Oregon and Idaho as early as 3pm. Showers will gradually grow heavier heading into the evening. If you had any plans outdoors later in the day, be sure to move them indoors and check on flights!

The unsettled weather pattern will carry us through through the week ahead, good news is that Christmas day will end up being Mostly Sunny!

The first day of Hanukkah will continue the rainy pattern, lasting through the end of the week.

Rainfall totals into Tuesday hover between 0.10"-0.20" along Valley floors, but into the weekend it's possible we hover between 0.50"-0.80".

Snow totals look to bring a light dusting each day, between 3"-6" into Thursday.

Have a safe holiday if you're traveling this week,

