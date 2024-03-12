A steady soaking followed by scattered showers. Here's what you need to know.

Good Morning Idaho!

Overnight a large storm system from the Pacific rolled in, carrying rain and snow into the area. However, we still have some more moisture on the way! Following the front, a low pressure system will carry another round of snow and rain. The Treasure valley could see a quarter to a half inch this morning.

Waking up temperatures will remain chilly in the 30s, grab a good coat and umbrella! Steady rainfall is expected this morning, becoming scattered as we go into lunch time. These afternoon showers have a slight chance of producing thunderstorms and graupel.

Idaho News 6 Scattered showers expected through the afternoon, some may produce thunderstorms and graupel.

Tomorrow, scattered snow showers will linger through the mountains. Valley floors will remain dry and mostly sunny! We still have a chilly morning ahead on Thursday as temperatures will start the morning in the 20s. However, this weekend is shaping up to be pleasant with temperatures in the 60s and sunny skies!

Stay up to date with my latest forecast here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/