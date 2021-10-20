Watch
Weather

Actions

A Splendid Thursday then Wetter this Weekend

mid-70s on Thursday, 50s Over the Weekend
Posted at 3:24 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 17:24:55-04

Mild weather continued Wednesday and it will get even warmer on Thursday.

There were a few sprinkles around the valley Monday and there may be a few more Wednesday night before clearing out for a mostly sunny and warmer Thursday with light wind.

If you have outdoor plans on Friday I expect it to stay dry in Boise until around 5:00 pm. That's when some appreciable rain will begin to fall and continue into Friday night.

On Saturday, I expect lots of clouds and a few peeks of sun but the rain should hold off until the nighttime hours.

The rain Saturday night could last into early Sunday morning in the valley but drier weather could hang around much of the morning with rain returning Sunday afternoon or night.

A soaking rain is possible on Monday when colder air may drop snow levels causing significant snow to fall in the high country of central Idaho.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018