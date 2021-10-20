A Splendid Thursday then Wetter this Weekend

Mild weather continued Wednesday and it will get even warmer on Thursday.

There were a few sprinkles around the valley Monday and there may be a few more Wednesday night before clearing out for a mostly sunny and warmer Thursday with light wind.

If you have outdoor plans on Friday I expect it to stay dry in Boise until around 5:00 pm. That's when some appreciable rain will begin to fall and continue into Friday night.

On Saturday, I expect lots of clouds and a few peeks of sun but the rain should hold off until the nighttime hours.

The rain Saturday night could last into early Sunday morning in the valley but drier weather could hang around much of the morning with rain returning Sunday afternoon or night.

A soaking rain is possible on Monday when colder air may drop snow levels causing significant snow to fall in the high country of central Idaho.