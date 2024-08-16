A spike on Saturday followed by temps sticking to the 90s, here is your weekend forecast

The Western Idaho Fair has finally arrived and with it will come some toasty temperatures, but after Saturday things will return to more average ranges with low 90s next week.

Saturday we'll see a very warm 99° with the potential to break triple digits in parts of the Gem State. After that, Sunday will see the return of mid-90s with descending temperatures on Wednesday.

Air quality is looking better after some short-term showers passed through Idaho in the morning. Wildfires are still active to the north of the Treasure Valley with a number of them like the Snag, Dollar, and Middle Fork Complex incidents still 0% contained. Idaho's largest wildfire, the Paddock Fire, is sitting at 93% containment which is a great sign.

Be safe in the hotter weather this weekend and go have fun at the fair Idaho!