A spectacular Wednesday afternoon & evening

A break in our wet weather is with us through Wednesday. Clouds will be on the increase on Thursday but most of the rain will fall in the mountains during the afternoon and evening. Expect a valley high temperature near 70 on Thursday.

Showers are likely Thursday night in most locations then after early Friday morning showers, we can expect a chance for dry weather Friday midday and early afternoon before more showers develop Friday night. It will be near 70 again on Friday.

Saturday looks a lot cooler with a valley breeze and a chance for showers & storms during the day and into the night. High temperatures on Saturday will only be in the mid-50s.

On Sunday an even colder storm system will drop into the northwest with a chance of morning snow showers and afternoon rain in the valley with a high temperature only near 50 at best!

The chilly weather will continue Monday and Tuesday with a slight chance for showers and temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

