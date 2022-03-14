A soaking valley rain Tuesday

Mild and very breezy weather Monday night will yield to a steady valley rain developing just before sunrise Tuesday. The valley may see a tenth to a quarter-inch of rain Tuesday. Expect steady rain till around midday then scattered showers with the possibility of a thunderstorm later in the day. Higher rain totals are likely where thunderstorms are experienced.

In the Boise Mountains, the snow level will be around 6000 feet with a few inches of snow possible on Bogus Basin. In the West-Central Mountains, the snow level will be around 5400 feet. McCall will see a mixture of heavy, wet snow and rain with only an inch or two of snow likely.

Brundage Mountain and Tamarack Resorts could see 7"-10" of snow before it is all over on Wednesday morning.

Cooler weather moves into the area on Wednesday but temperatures will be warming into the 60s again by Saturday.

Spring officially arrives at 9:33 Sunday morning but colder temperatures will come with it as Boise will see an afternoon high only in the 40s.

