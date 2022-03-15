A soaking valley rain clears for Wednesday

Steady rain then late Tuesday heavy showers and isolated storms made for a much-needed valley-wide rainfall.

Between one and three-tenths of an inch of rain hit the valley with some areas seeing more in heavy downpours.

Bogus Basin got about 4" of snow while Tamarack and Brundage had close to 7" of snow with more on the way overnight.

Wednesday will be a blustery, chilly day with a brisk northwest wind developing. The wind will be a bit lighter on Thursday as a warming trend begins. Expect a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Friday could be the pick day of the week with a light breeze, partly cloudy skies, and a temperature in the low 60s.

Showers are becoming more likely on Saturday in the valley followed by a brisk, chilly day Sunday for the first day of Spring.

The pollen count soared to 600 over the past few days but much of that pollen was washed away by the rain. The main pollen source for the Spring season is tree pollen.

Stay connected to my Facebook Page for more updates on our ever-changing weather.