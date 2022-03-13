A soaking rain likely on Tuesday

Monday will end up mostly dry, mild, and breezy for the valley. By Monday night it will become windy as a strong pacific storm approaches our area.

This next pacific storm will have plenty of available moisture for a soaking valley rain and heavy mountain snow above 5500 feet. This means the Treasure Valley could see a quarter to a half-inch of rain with Brundage and Tamarack Resorts seeing 5"-9" of snow by Wednesday morning. This will likely be the biggest boost to the Boise Basin snowpack since January.

Drier weather returns for the rest of the week with temperatures topping 60 by Friday. Another chance of showers for the valley by Sunday (the first day of Spring).

Mild weather will return the following week with temperatures well into the 60s.

Stay connected to my Facebook Page for updates on our heavy precipitation arriving early Tuesday morning.