A snowy start to 2025? Find Out!

IDAHO — Hello all and welcome to the last week of 2025!

After a wet weekend, skies will be nice till the start of the new year but a drop in temperatures is to come. Once we ring in 2025, will we see snow?

Clear conditions into Monday and Tuesday but cool days have arrived. Barely 40s today and low 30s tomorrow. If you have plans to be outside for the start of the new year, skies will be clear so you will be dry but bundle up as a cold front will make things chilly.

Wednesday day is another story with a chance of snow arriving in Idaho. It looks like a mix at this point in the Treasure Valley so foothill will most likely see a dusting but the valley floor may now see anything stick.

More rain continues into the rest of the week with Friday see a 70% chance and with this new precipitation, temperatures will warm things up once again.

Stay warm the next few days, 2024 is just about to close.