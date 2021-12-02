A snowier weather pattern on the horizon

Unseasonably mild weather continues for the rest of the week then a stormier, colder weather pattern will develop.

Temperatures in the valley will top 50 degrees into the weekend then rain will move in by midday Monday with snow falling in the higher elevations.

Multiple storms are likely next week and they will all drop snow in the ski areas. 8"-16" of snow should fall during next week so ski resorts may be targeting opening more terrain the weekend of December 11th.

