A slow warming trend into Saturday

Expect a partly cloudy sky through midday Thursday then cloudy later in the day. Temperatures will be warming a bit into the mid-50s then to 60 on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday will start out dry but you will need to get outside and do your activities in the morning as showers will move in during the afternoon lasting into Saturday night. On Sunday, it will be blustery & cooler with increasing sunshine.

Next week temperatures are now expected to warm steadily reaching close to 70 degrees in the valley by Wednesday!

