A significant cool down is coming. Here’s what you need to know

Happy Wednesday, Everyone!

Prepare for another sunny, hot day ahead, with temperatures increasing slightly. Highs will sit in the lower 90s this afternoon. If you have any plans outdoors this weekend involving barbecues or any fire starters, heads up! Dry conditions, combined with an approaching front, and gusty conditions into Friday afternoon will lead to a risk of wildfires, especially near Malehur County and the Nevada Border.

Today

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Light winds.

Juneteenth

Sunny, with a high near 89. Light NW breeze.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. WNW wind 9 to 17 mph, breezy afternoon ahead. Be extra cautious outdoors, there will be an increased wildfire threat.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

