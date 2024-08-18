Watch Now
A Saturday rise is followed by a nice August fall, its still Summer though

Saturday saw a 14° jump from Friday with temperatures reaching 102°, but after this spike the Treasure Valley will return to more middle heat with next weekend featuring some very nice weather.

Air quality is improving as wildfire conditions simmer a bit in central western Idaho. The Paddock fire is officially contained with a total of 187,185 acres burned. The Middle fork Complex and Snag incidents now sit as the largest active in the gem state. Both are 0% contained.

This next week will see really nice temperatures. Low 90's to upper 80's to start and then by next Saturday we will see a decent cool down to the low 80's.

This Tuesday will see a high of 89° which is great weather to enjoy the Western Idaho Fair and come meet some of our on air team that day, too.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Idaho!

