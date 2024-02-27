A reminder that winter isn't over, rain chances increase as a cold front makes it's way to the Gem State

Good Morning Idaho!

Grab some layers today, mother nature has reminded us that winter is not over. Today will be partly sunny with temperatures starting in the 30s, and a high of 43 by this afternoon. We are seeing a major flip flop from the spring like conditions last week.

The Treasure Valley and Magic Valley will get a brief break from the rain today. However, scattered snow showers are expected throughout the morning. The Treasure Valley has the potential to see a coating of snow this morning with temperatures being at 27 degrees. The mountains will gain another 1"-2" of snowfall, making the slopes great for this weekend !



Rain chances will continue to linger around Wednesday. We may see some in the early morning tomorrow and around 7 pm.

Idaho News 6

As the week progresses we warm back up to 62 degrees on Thursday. Surface winds increase to 30-40 mph on Thursday ahead of the front, with gusts to 60 mph across Harney and Malheur Counties in SE OR and Owyhee County in SW Idaho. Therefore there is a high wind watch in place for Southwest Idaho and Southeast Oregon from Thursday morning to Thursday evening .

Into the weekend rain chances increase into Saturday, with some relief on Sunday and Monday! Hang in there Idaho

