Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A reminder that winter isn't over, rain chances increase as a cold front makes it's way to the Gem State

Bundle up temperatures are starting the day in the 20s and 30s. Stay up to date with my latest forecast here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/
Posted at 4:54 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 09:45:07-05

Good Morning Idaho!

Grab some layers today, mother nature has reminded us that winter is not over. Today will be partly sunny with temperatures starting in the 30s, and a high of 43 by this afternoon. We are seeing a major flip flop from the spring like conditions last week.

The Treasure Valley and Magic Valley will get a brief break from the rain today. However, scattered snow showers are expected throughout the morning. The Treasure Valley has the potential to see a coating of snow this morning with temperatures being at 27 degrees. The mountains will gain another 1"-2" of snowfall, making the slopes great for this weekend !

Rain chances will continue to linger around Wednesday. We may see some in the early morning tomorrow and around 7 pm.
Future Snow and Rain

As the week progresses we warm back up to 62 degrees on Thursday. Surface winds increase to 30-40 mph on Thursday ahead of the front, with gusts to 60 mph across Harney and Malheur Counties in SE OR and Owyhee County in SW Idaho. Therefore there is a high wind watch in place for Southwest Idaho and Southeast Oregon from Thursday morning to Thursday evening .

Into the weekend rain chances increase into Saturday, with some relief on Sunday and Monday! Hang in there Idaho

Stay up to date with my latest forecast here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018