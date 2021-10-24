Watch
Weather

Actions

A Rare All-Day Rain for the Treasure Valley

.25 to .75 inches of Rain Since Friday
Videos
A Rare All-Day Rain for the Treasure Valley
Posted at 5:02 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 19:06:40-04

Boise has had rain all day long as a powerful offshore storm system is blasting an atmospheric river of moisture into the northwest. The wind in Boise was gusty all day Sunday with a maximum gust of 38 mph.

The rain will continue overnight into Monday but it will become more showery in nature by Monday and the wind will not be as strong.

Snow has been falling in the higher elevations and snow levels will climb to7500-8000ft for Monday. Hunters above this elevation will see appreciable snow.

The valley will have a chance of showers into Wednesday before drying out for Thursday and Friday and possibly through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018