A Rare All-Day Rain for the Treasure Valley

Boise has had rain all day long as a powerful offshore storm system is blasting an atmospheric river of moisture into the northwest. The wind in Boise was gusty all day Sunday with a maximum gust of 38 mph.

The rain will continue overnight into Monday but it will become more showery in nature by Monday and the wind will not be as strong.

Snow has been falling in the higher elevations and snow levels will climb to7500-8000ft for Monday. Hunters above this elevation will see appreciable snow.

The valley will have a chance of showers into Wednesday before drying out for Thursday and Friday and possibly through the weekend.

