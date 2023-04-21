Watch Now
A rainy start to your Friday before a better afternoon

Treasure Valley Day Planner
Posted at 5:34 AM, Apr 21, 2023
A widespread low pressure system is moving through SW Idaho this morning bringing rain to the Treasure Valley and snow to higher elevations above 3500 feet.

Ultimately looking at about a tenth of an inch of rain to fall locally...so small puddles could form with this moderate rain on the roadways, etc. Snow totals will span from 1-3 inches with the highest concentration in the Boise National Forest.

Around noon the system will clear out of SW Idaho and move towards the southeast. Magic Valley will continue to track scattered showers this afternoon but the Treasure Valley will see partly sunny conditions.

Temperatures warm to the upper 50s today in the Treasure Valley. Saturday and Sunday will continue to warm into the 60s...and we'll finally have temps that are at our normal late April levels!

