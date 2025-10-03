A rainy start to the weekend, find out how long the rain will stick around

Happy Friday, keep the Umbrella handy today!

Idaho News 6 Prepare the umbrella for Friday.

Overnight, steady rain with embedded thunderstorms tracked across the Treasure Valley and west-central mountains. So far, the heaviest rainfall stretched from the Owyhee Mountains through Boise up toward McCall.

As the upper trough shifts east today, a closed low over central California will take control of the storm pattern. This will gradually weaken the band of heavier rain through late morning, but scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the afternoon, especially in the west-central Idaho mountains. A Flash Flood Watch continues, with localized downpours capable of producing up to half an inch of rain.

Throughout the weekend, Idaho will be positioned on the backside of the weather maker. This pattern keeps a 20–40% chance of showers in the mountains of Baker County and southwest Idaho, while the valleys stay mostly dry. Snow levels are expected to drop to around 6,000–7,500 feet by Sunday, although accumulation is expected to be minimal.

Gusty northwest winds will also kick up late Friday night into Saturday, reaching 15–30 mph across open terrain, and stronger gusts near 40–45 mph along parts of the Snake River. Temperatures will stay cool, averaging 5–10° below normal.

The start of next week will be quieter, with northerly flow bringing drier air and gradual warming.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Idaho News 6 A quiet, sunny, and cool pattern is expected to return next week.

Friday

Pack the umbrella! 40% chance of showers through the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday

Keep a light jacket with you! Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.