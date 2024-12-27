A quick break from the rain expected Friday afternoon

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Happy Friday! We made it to the end of the week, but unfortunately more rain is in the forecast for the next few days until Monday.

On Friday we should have a break from the showers for a few hours until late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Those showers will linger until Sunday. By Monday, we should have a break from the rain for a couple of days. We'll have a drop in temperature next week, but in return we'll have some sunshine to start out the week.

A winter weather advisory is still in effect for the West Central Mountains until 5 p.m. today; for the rest the weekend you all can expect some snow on Saturday and a rain and snow mix for the remainder of the weekend.

The sun will start peaking through some of that cloud coverage on Monday, but snow is still in the forecast next week for our friends in the mountains.