A quick blast of snow leaves the valley under a blanket of white

Icy roads likely Friday morning
Posted at 6:23 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 20:29:30-05

A blast of snow that dropped between an inch to two and a half inches of snow in a matter of a few hours has left the valley looking very wintry.

A cold front will cross the area overnight dropping the temperature a few degrees by morning leaving an icy mess on any untreated surfaces during the morning.

A brisk wind will be blowing on Friday will make it feel cold but temperatures will actually rise to 40 degrees and there will be lots of melting as the sun shines for the first time in a while.

Our weather pattern will stay dry again for another week with a good chance for a more active weather pattern to bring a return to snow to the area beginning the 28th!

