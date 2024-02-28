A powerful cold front takes aim on Idaho. Here is what you can expect.

Temperatures soared into the 50s in the Treasure Valley on Wednesday with lots of clouds and breezy conditions. Winds gusted 25-30 mph during the day.

The wind will stay up tonight making for a cold wind chill effect despite Thursday morning low temperatures holding above 40° in the valley. There is a slight chance of sine showers after midnight but it won't amount to much.

On Thursday we have a very dynamic day ahead. Gusty wind will increase from the southeast in the valley reaching 40-45 mph with higher gusts in the lower western valley near Nyssa and Ontario, OR where gusts could touch 50 mph. Some power outages are possible. The cold front will reach Ontario around 3 pm Thursday then Boise before 5pm. Wind will be gusty and shift to the northwest. During the day ahead of the front I do not expect much in the way of rain in the valley but along the front heavy showers and even thunderstorms are possible. Showers could mix with graupel or snow later Thursday evening as much colder air moves into the region.

Showers of rain & snow will be off & on in the valley for Friday and Saturday with colder temperatures in the 30s in the mornings and low to mid-40s by Saturday.

In the central mountains I expect a rain/snow mixture at locations like McCall and Cascade on Thursday as the mild air continues. But when the cold front moves though, the rain will instantly change to snow and Long Valley with 1"-3" possible into Friday morning. 4"-6" of snow is likely in theses areas Friday night into Saturday morning.

Ski ares could see anywhere between 18"-36" of snow by Sunday morning with the higher amounts favoring Brundage and Tamarack.

Stay connected right here for updates on this developing weather situation.