A potent storm slams Idaho on Friday

Another atmospheric river will blast tropical moisture into the northwest with heavy mountain snow targeting the Boise Mountains south to northern Nevada and Utah. This will make for challenging travel weather in the mountains of Idaho then difficult travel through northern Nevada and Utah Friday night through Saturday.

The Treasure Valley will see a mix of snow and rain tending to rain on Friday below 3500 ft. The Boise Mountains including Bogus Basin should see 8"-12" of heavy snow by late Friday.

The precipitation will shift south Friday night with the heaviest snow falling south of the Snake River in Idaho and into northern Nevada and Utah.

The Treasure Valley could see a half inch of moisture from late Thursday night through Friday evening.

