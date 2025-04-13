A pleasant start to the week followed by more changes, here is the latest

Sunshine has been abundant and that will continue into the beginning of the week with a warming trend. But there will be a mid-week interruption to that warming. Much cooler weather will arrive for Thursday with mountain snow showers and a brisk valley wind.

Tonight

Clear & chilly, with a low around 38. Diminishing wind after dark.

Monday

Sunny & milder but with a cool breeze. High near 72. Wind SE 8-14.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday

Sunny, warmer & very pleasant, with a high near 77 and only a light breeze.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a developing breeze, with a high near 75.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.