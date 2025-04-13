A pleasant start to the week followed by more changes, here is the latest

Sunshine has been abundant and that will continue into the beginning of the week with a warming trend. But there will be a mid-week interruption to that warming. Much cooler weather will arrive for Thursday with mountain snow showers and a brisk valley wind.
Tonight
Clear & chilly, with a low around 38. Diminishing wind after dark.
Monday
Sunny & milder but with a cool breeze. High near 72. Wind SE 8-14.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Tuesday
Sunny, warmer & very pleasant, with a high near 77 and only a light breeze.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a developing breeze, with a high near 75.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.