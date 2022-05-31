A picture-perfect Wednesday forecast

Sunshine will make a return for Wednesday with light wind and temperatures warming into the mid-70s in the valley. This will make for a very pleasant day.

On Thursday clouds will be on the increase along with temperatures. I expect highs near 80 with a light breeze. Isolated storms are possible late in the day in northeast Oregon and the Valley County area of Idaho.

On Friday the sun will be back for the valley until the evening when there is a slight chance of a shower or storm. High temps will be near 80 again.

By Saturday the clouds will be back and there is an increasing chance of showers and storms as the day progresses. It will be cooler with afternoon highs only near 70. In the central mountains, late-day showers and storms are likely.

Another system will move in for Sunday with an even better chance of showers and afternoon thunderstorms. The high in the valley will be in the low 70s. In the central mountains, heavy showers and afternoon storms are likely.

