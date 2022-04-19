Watch
Weather

Actions

A nice Wednesday then showers Thursday

Temperatures in the 60s Wednesday
Videos
A nice Wednesday then showers Thursday
Posted at 3:54 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 17:54:46-04

Showers Tuesday evening will give way to partial clearing into Wednesday with temperatures modifying back into the 60s. It will be a nice afternoon to get outside and enjoy!

On Thursday morning the area will have an increased chance of showers and that shower threat will continue into the afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s.

The wind will likely pick up on Friday with an increase in sunshine. The breeze will continue into Saturday. I expect sunshine for the weekend with Sunday looking like the better of the two weekend days with temperatures warming into the mid-60s.

Next week will start off on the mild side with highs near 70 Monday and Tuesday.

Stay connected right here and on my Facebook Page for updates on our changes for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018