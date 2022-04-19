A nice Wednesday then showers Thursday

Showers Tuesday evening will give way to partial clearing into Wednesday with temperatures modifying back into the 60s. It will be a nice afternoon to get outside and enjoy!

On Thursday morning the area will have an increased chance of showers and that shower threat will continue into the afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s.

The wind will likely pick up on Friday with an increase in sunshine. The breeze will continue into Saturday. I expect sunshine for the weekend with Sunday looking like the better of the two weekend days with temperatures warming into the mid-60s.

Next week will start off on the mild side with highs near 70 Monday and Tuesday.

