A nice start to the work week ahead but showers & storms will return

Isolated showers & storms from Sunday evening will fade to a mostly sunny and warm Monday with highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday could be the hottest day of the week with a high of 90 and lots of sunshine in the valley. Some storms may approach the valley Tuesday night.

There is an increased threat of afternoon storms for the rest of the week and into at least the first part of the weekend. Temperatures will cool from the upper 80s to the upper 70s by Friday.

In the mountains, we can expect to have an increased threat of afternoon showers & storms as the week progresses.

