A nice start to the week will turn stormy again

After a chilly but pleasant start to your Monday in the valley we can expect increasing wind and clouds tonight with more rain and snow for the next few days.

The light wind and sunshine made for a nice start to Monday in the valley but the wind continues to increase and the clouds will soon follow. Before dawn Tuesday we have the chance for more snow showers in the valley then some rain showers later in the day.

In the mountains, snow will fall starting late Monday night and could last off & on into Thursday. The ski areas could see another 6"-12" by Thursday with more on the way for this weekend!

The valley will stay cooler than the normal high of 59 degrees. I expect highs only near 50 through Thursday then mid-50s on Friday which looks like a nice day followed by cooler weather into Sunday with rain likely this weekend.

