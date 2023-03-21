A nice day ahead for the Gem State!

Overnight moisture and cloud cover will dissipate in SW Idaho through Tuesday morning which means...we'll have a sunny and dry day ahead in the region!

Treasure Valley temperatures will reach the low 50s by the afternoon and evening, while our mountain towns will mostly be hanging in the upper 30s and mid 40s.

There is a minimal chance of some isolated showers popping up in the central mountains today and some areas could see brief snow flurries.

A larger band of moisture will be moving towards the Idaho/Nevada border overnight bringing some mixed precipitation to Owyhee County into the Magic Valley.