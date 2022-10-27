A nice break through the weekend but next week is a different story

A weak area of high pressure will block precipitation from reaching our area through the weekend so we can expect a mix of sun & clouds through Sunday and possibly evening Monday with temperatures warming in the valley to the upper 50s for the weekend and low to mid 60s on Monday,

The next storm will eventually reach Idaho Monday night and last into Wednesday Morning with mountain snow and valley rain.

Several more storms could affect our area into mid-November with colder-than-normal conditions. If this is the case, we have a good chance of getting an early start to the ski season.

Stay connected right here for updates on that!