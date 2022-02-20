A more winter-like forecast

A storm system dropping south out of Canada is bringing snow to the area with fresh powder greeting skiers over the long weekend! Storm totals of 4"-6" are possible in the ski areas of central Idaho from Sunday through Tuesday morning. The McCall area could end up with 1"-3".

The Treasure Valley has seen some rain showers and may have a few snow flurries on Monday as colder air drops in from Canada. On Tuesday morning the valley could see an inch of snow accumulation in some areas favoring Canyon County westward. Whatever snow does fall will likely stick around through mid-week and a cold, Canadian airmass overspreads the area.

The cold air will remain through mid to late-week followed by some warming into next weekend. High temperatures will be as cold as 34 on Wednesday warming into the mid to upper 40s by next Sunday.

