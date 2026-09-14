A mild weather week for Idaho ahead

An impressive drop in temperatures hit Idaho on Sunday, and a shift in the forecast will give the Gem State a very comfortable week of weather.

This cold front will keep things cool to start the work week, but warmer weather is expected soon after, though not as high as previously forecasted. The warmest the Treasure Valley will get to is around the low 80s with very clear skies across the board. Magic Valley will sit into mostly 70s with clear conditions. This would be the week to get out and enjoy the nice weather.

Our six- to 10-day forecast still has Idaho trending warmer than normal, but a dry spell is growing across the Pacific Northwest, so we should expect these clear skies to last. My hope is that it doesn't continue later into the winter because Idaho needs the snowpack.

Continue to enjoy your weekend and these nice conditions. Slightly warmer weather will move in soon.

FULL FORECAST HERE—