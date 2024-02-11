A mild and sunny start to the work week gives way to clouds and showers

After a frosty morning, temperatures rebounded into the mid to upper 40s for the afternoon. A weak disturbance is moving inland into the Pacific Northwest and will spread cloud cover into southern and central Idaho during the remainder of the evening. However, it will remain dry so there will be no weather-related issues heading home from Super Bowl parties.

The jet stream will be zonal as we head into the work week, which means there will not be a high pressure ridge to warm things up too much and there won't be a low pressure to bring substantial precipitation to the area. But, we will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds and seasonably mild temperatures. Temperatures climb to around 50° in the valley on Monday.

An arctic front will drop into northern Idaho late Monday night into Tuesday spreading some snow into far northern areas. 1-3 inches of snow is expected for higher elevations of the Central Mountains while the Treasure Valley just notices increased cloud cover. Towards the end of the week, the weather models are split between a colder, snowier solution (Euro model) and a mild and mostly dry solution for the valley (GFS). In any case, there will be snowfall in the mountains.