A major temperature change is looming on the horizon

Temperatures will climb again into the mid-90s for mid-week, but be on the lookout for a huge temperature drop after that. By the weekend, a major change in the airmass will drop our temperatures more than 20 degrees by Saturday!

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Wednesday

Sunny and hotter, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Friday

Sunny & breezy, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, breezy & much cooler and a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday

Sunny & cool, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday

Sunny & warmer, with a high near 81.

Stay connected to my updated extended forecast for the weekend right here and on my Facebook Page.