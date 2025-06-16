A major temperature change is looming on the horizon

Temperatures will climb again into the mid-90s for mid-week, but be on the lookout for a huge temperature drop after that. By the weekend, a major change in the airmass will drop our temperatures more than 20 degrees by Saturday!
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Wednesday
Sunny and hotter, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.
Friday
Sunny & breezy, with a high near 85.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, breezy & much cooler and a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday
Sunny & cool, with a high near 71.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Monday
Sunny & warmer, with a high near 81.
Stay connected to my updated extended forecast for the weekend right here and on my Facebook Page.