A major temperature change is looming on the horizon

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - Monday 6/16/25
Temperatures will climb again into the mid-90s for mid-week, but be on the lookout for a huge temperature drop after that. By the weekend, a major change in the airmass will drop our temperatures more than 20 degrees by Saturday!

Tonight
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Wednesday
Sunny and hotter, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Friday
Sunny & breezy, with a high near 85.

Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, breezy & much cooler and a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday
Sunny & cool, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday
Sunny & warmer, with a high near 81.

Stay connected to my updated extended forecast for the weekend right here and on my Facebook Page.

Scripps National Desk