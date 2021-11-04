A little rain and a whole lot of wind for your Thursday!

NAMPA, Idaho — Well, don't forget to grab the hair ties and hairspray as you head out the door this morning!

Strong winds up to 15-20mph with gusts nearing 30mph are blowing through the valley pushing into play some wet weather. In the mountains, showers will be intense and widespread but in the valleys, they'll be short-lived.

Friday will be a good day to rake some leaves with dry conditions but a breeze will pick up out of the southeast during the afternoon.

On Saturday, some showers are likely but like Thursday short-lived. It will be cooler in the 50s. Sunday and Monday should be dry and pleasant.

