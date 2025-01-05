A little more rain but clear skies come this week

After lots of rain and snow coming into Idaho, clearer conditions are on the way along with a drop in temperatures.

Sunday and Monday will see more rain make its way into the gem state. For those that haven't enjoyed the damp conditions, the good news is that we are expecting clear weather going into Tuesday but it comes at a bit of a cost.

Cooler conditions will replace the nice 40s we have seen over this past weekend. Consistent 30s in the Treasure and Magic Valley begin after the start of the work week with overnight lows taking a tumble as well. Temps will drop into the teens for Magic Valley residents and low 20s for those closer to Boise.

Cloudy conditions come along with some of those days but at least some more sun, plus no rain in the forecast for the week ahead.

Expect a few more days of active weather but mild and cooler conditions are set to start on Tuesday.