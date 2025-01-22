A light dusting of snow possible by the end of the week

Not to many changes to the forecast ahead, but continue to bundle up this morning. Wind chills are out of the single digits for the Treasure Valley, but will remain in the 20s through a majority of the day. Nice sunshine will be coming our way, enjoy it with some hot cocoa!

As we continue into week, it's possible we receive a slight dusting of snow along the East and West Central Mountains. Totals accumulate towards less than an inch. Valley floors may see a flurry or two, and accumulations may be near an inch. However, the greatest chance for any accumulation is going to be along our mountains.

Saturday, any remaining flurries will focus over the Nevada border.

As for the rest of the week ahead, you guessed it! A high pressure ridge will build in along the coast over the weekend continuing the drier trend.

