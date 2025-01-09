A light dusting of snow into the weekend

Happy Thursday everyone

Bundle up as you head out the door today, lows are touching 27°F this morning. Highs this afternoon will sit near 40°F, with mostly sunny skies! Enjoy the sunshine and spend some time outdoors today.

A ridge building aloft has brought us quiet a comfortable, yet dry week. The dry spell looks to end briefly as snow showers move in Friday evening, moving from West to East overnight. It looks like we may possibly get up towards half an inch in the Treasure Valley, with 1"-4" along our central mountains.

If you're in the Treasure Valley I wouldn't expect the dusting to stick, temperatures warm to the upper 30s Saturday afternoon. Therefore, any remaining snow will likely melt off into Saturday afternoon unless the temperature of the surface it sticks to remains at or below freezing.

The Valley floors look to remain dry and cool into the next work week, as afternoon highs remaining near freezing.

Our Central Mountains hold a chance to continue to get snow showers over the weekend, however, again it's very light and may just contribute to a few slick spots on the roads.

Drive safe if you're making your way towards the mountains this weekend

California Fires Updates

Wildfires Rage Across Southern California Amid Powerful Windstorm

A destructive windstorm is sweeping through Southern California, sparking multiple wildfires and prompting mandatory evacuations. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag warnings, indicating a high risk of wildfires, until Friday afternoon.

Key Facts:

Winds: have peaked over 80 mph, with isolated gusts reaching 100 mph in mountains and foothills. Containment has yet to improve, winds will pick up again today with gusts between 60mph-70mph possible again Thursday morning.

Wildfires:

Eaton Fire (Altadena area): 10,600 acres, 100+ structures destroyed, 2 fatalities. Palisades Fire: 17,234 acres, 2,000+ structures burned. Hurst Fire (Sylmar): 855 acres. Lidia Fire: 348 acres Sunset Fire: 43 acres

Evacuations: Mandatory evacuations were ordered for areas near the Eaton Fire.

Red Flag Warnings: In effect until 6 p.m PT. Friday for multiple areas, including the Malibu coast, Santa Monica Mountains, and San Gabriel Valley.

