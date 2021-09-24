A Hotter-Than-Normal Weekend for the Valley

The typical high temperature for Boise this time of year is 75 degrees. Boise could hit 88 on Saturday! Sunday will be similar with lots of sunshine. Smoke from Southern California wildfires will move over the area Saturday evening and continue at least through Sunday.

Monday will continue to be warm followed by a pacific cold front that will move through the area on Tuesday. Showers are likely in the valley Tuesday with snow falling in the central mountains above 6400 feet! Temperatures in Boise on Tuesday may only barely get out of the 50s.