A 'fall' in temperatures kicks off the weekend, find out how cool it will be

Happy Friday everyone! Quite the toasty day we saw but it won't last for long. The weekend brings cool weather followed by more gorgeous conditions.

More of the same beautiful weather

After one of the warmest summers on record, Idaho is experiencing a streak of incredible weather. After this Friday's spike into the mid 80's, we will see a good drop into the low 70's with most of Saturday in the 60's. Following that, it will be more amazing weather on tap.

Low 80's and upper 70's will be the norm until next Friday so enjoy the wonderful week ahead. Next weekend may bring cooler weather that is more fitting to fall but we will just have to wait and see if the seasons will truly start to change.

Have a great weekend Idaho, stay safe, get outside, and enjoy some awesome weather.