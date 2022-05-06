A fair start to your Friday!

Watch
NAMPA, Idaho — Friday is off to a fair start here in the Treasure Valley. A mild morning set the stage for what should be a relatively mild evening.

With temperatures tipping into the 70's and dropping into the 50's by tomorrow, convective activity is highly likely from 11 p.m to midnight.

On Saturday showers in Boise and surrounding areas will likely begin again around mid-afternoon. Mountain locations and the Magic Valley can expect notable precipitation.

By Sunday yet another system will move into the valley with a very chilly air mass. The valley could see a few rain and snow showers in the early morning then a break until the later afternoon or evening when more showers are likely.

Monday morning could bring a few snow showers as the chilly air remains in place!

