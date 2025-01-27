A dry January will come to an end with changes anticipated by the weekend

Good Morning Idaho! It's the last week of January and what a dry month we've had.

As you head out the door today prepare for the cold air with lows hovering near the teens, and upper 30s this afternoon. Will continue to see temperatures gradually increase through the week ahead due to high pressure aloft.

Those located in the Camas Prairie are under a cold Weather Advisory through 8 am Wednesday. Temperatures along this terrain will hover in the single digits through the morning, with afternoons just shy of the freezing mark! Pack all the layers you can heading out the door.

Changes are expected in the forecast as we head into the weekend! Moist Pacific air and a trough will bring Rain chances are back on the board Friday and Saturday, with a wintry mix possible into Sunday.

Prepare for a dry work week, with a wet weekend ahead!

