A dry January for the Gem State find out the latest details on when we may receive some snow

Good Morning Idaho! Hope the work week started off well for you.

Layer up as you head out the door, cold air continues to plunge into the Gem state.

The dry trend continues into this week with the building of a high pressure ridge aloft. While it makes quiet comfortable conditions, it doesn't produce much snow or rain for us.

This will more so aid in building another temperature inversion along valley floors, contributing to a few foggy spots on your morning commute. As of this morning, visibility has only dropped as low as 1/4 mile along the central mountains, Ontario, and into Jordan Valley.

The dry spell will end briefly Friday with the arrival of a cold front. At the moment, areas picking up a light dusting include Valley county, and the East Central Mountains, and SE Idaho.

What the system will more so do for all of us, is continue to bring on the cold air. Lows into the weekend drop towards the teens!

Prepare for some very cold days ahead Idaho! Into the weekend afternoon highs remain below freezing. On the bright side, there's plenty of sunshine into the week ahead.

California Fires Updates

Dangerous fire conditions are still persisting over Southern California, periods of strong Santa Ana winds will pick up again over the next three days. These gusty conditions are increasing the threat of wildfires. Therefore, a red flag warning remains in effect through Wednesday evening. Areas at highest risk for damaging winds include Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

Wind gusts will increase once again today into Wednesday morning. Gusts between 25-35 mph are expected today, with 55 mph gusts below the coastal slopes of the mountains. It's possible winds grow stronger overnight into Wednesday morning with gusts of 60 to 70 mph possible in areas such as the San Gabriel Mountains, San Fernando Valley, and southeastern Ventura County.

These strong winds, combined with dry conditions, will create an extremely high risk of wildfires. Residents in these areas are urged to be prepared for potential evacuations. If you know anyone who lives here be sure they are checking in with their local forecasts and getting to evacuation zones if necessary.

Active Fires

Palisades Fire - 23,713 acres , 14% containment

Eaton Fire - 14,117 acres, 35% containment

Hurst Fire - 799 acres, 97% containment

Auto Fire - 56 acres, 100% containment