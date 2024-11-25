A drier weather pattern sets in, here is what you can expect this week!

Weather Summary
A ridge of high pressure kept the weather sunny, nice weather for Sunday but a disturbance off the Pacific Northwest coast will approach the area overnight. Southwest flow brings slightly warmer temperatures on Monday afternoon but the wind will be a bit chilly.
Snow accumulations will be variable due to the showery nature, but expect 2-4 inches across the mountains, with a few flurries possible for Boise early Tuesday morning.
Your Boise Forecast
Tonight
Mostly clear, low 33, SE wind 5-7 mph
Monday
20% chance of rain/snow showers in the early morning then mostly sunny but a blustery see wind making it feel chillier, high 51, SE wind 6-11 mph with gusts to 20mph
Monday Night
30% chance of rain showers, low 34, mostly cloudy,
Tuesday
60% chance of showers mostly in the morning then mostly cloudy, high 44, light wind.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, high 42
A beautiful day with plenty of sunshine!
Thursday
Sunny, high 38
Friday
Mostly sunny, high 37
A beautiful day with plenty of sunshine!
Saturday
Mostly sunny, high 38
A wonderful day with plenty of sunshine!
Sunday
Partly sunny, high 37
A partly sunny day to wrap up the weekend!