A drier weather pattern sets in, here is what you can expect this week!

Weather Summary

A ridge of high pressure kept the weather sunny, nice weather for Sunday but a disturbance off the Pacific Northwest coast will approach the area overnight. Southwest flow brings slightly warmer temperatures on Monday afternoon but the wind will be a bit chilly.

Snow accumulations will be variable due to the showery nature, but expect 2-4 inches across the mountains, with a few flurries possible for Boise early Tuesday morning.

Your Boise Forecast

Tonight

Mostly clear, low 33, SE wind 5-7 mph

Monday

20% chance of rain/snow showers in the early morning then mostly sunny but a blustery see wind making it feel chillier, high 51, SE wind 6-11 mph with gusts to 20mph

Monday Night

30% chance of rain showers, low 34, mostly cloudy,

Tuesday

60% chance of showers mostly in the morning then mostly cloudy, high 44, light wind.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, high 42

A beautiful day with plenty of sunshine!

Thursday

Sunny, high 38

Friday

Mostly sunny, high 37

A beautiful day with plenty of sunshine!

Saturday

Mostly sunny, high 38

A wonderful day with plenty of sunshine!

Sunday

Partly sunny, high 37

A partly sunny day to wrap up the weekend!