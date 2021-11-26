A drier weather pattern sets in across our region

Computer charts show Boise hitting 57 degrees on Sunday but a developing inversion may keep that temperature down.

Low clouds will likely greet the Treasure Valley each morning over the next several days but if the sun pops out by noon where you live, expect temperatures to soar into the 50s this weekend.

The higher elevations will be warming also with a partly cloudy sky. Area ski resorts will need to rely on some snow-making over the next week as the storm track continues to push north into Canada.

There are some signs that snow could return to central Idaho by early December and it won't take much of a shift in the pattern to bring enough snow to open most ski resorts. It is a bit early to tell so stay connected for my continued forecast updates!