A Dramatic Temperature Change Tuesday

Windy & Much Cooler
Posted at 6:21 PM, Sep 27, 2021
An overnight cold front will usher in a dramatic temperature drop from what we have been used to lately. Boise touched 85 degrees on Monday but will only reach the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon!

A wind advisory is in effect from 3 am to 10 am Tuesday for wind gusts 40-50 mph as a cold front passes. It will remain breezy and much cooler in the afternoon. There will be some rain in the valley with the best time for rain between 4 am-9 am for Canyon and Ada Counties.

There is a slight chance of valley frost Wednesday and Thursday morning but it is not very likely at this time.

The rest of the week promises to be more Autumn-like with temperatures climbing through the 60s and back into the 70s by Thursday and lots of sunshine.

